Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Greenbrook TMS were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.30 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

