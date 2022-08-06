Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,119,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.19.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
