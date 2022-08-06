Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 1,135,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,962. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
