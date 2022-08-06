Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 1,135,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,962. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gritstone bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 101,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

