Guggenheim Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $389.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.32.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.68. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 150,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.