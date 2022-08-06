Hakka.Finance Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $761,462.10 and $67.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003651 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067717 BTC.

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 373,618,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

