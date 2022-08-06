Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $30.01 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $97,573.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,194.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.24 or 0.07472478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00167179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00265338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00692307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00602773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 513,952,692 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

