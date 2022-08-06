Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 12,640 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

