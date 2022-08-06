Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 12,640 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.