Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €43.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.82.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

