HC Wainwright Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

