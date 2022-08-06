HC Wainwright Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
