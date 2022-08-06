Head to Head Analysis: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07% ING Groep 21.17% 7.07% 0.39%

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.67 $17.80 million $0.67 10.94 ING Groep $21.88 billion 1.74 $7.04 billion $1.16 8.40

This table compares VersaBank and ING Groep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VersaBank and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 ING Groep 0 3 6 0 2.67

ING Groep has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.44%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than VersaBank.

Summary

VersaBank beats ING Groep on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides debt capital market, working capital, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, equity market, finance, payments and cash management, and trade services and solutions, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services. The company serves customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized, and mid-corporates. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

