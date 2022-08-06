Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $5,709,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,134,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 724.13%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

