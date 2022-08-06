Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.