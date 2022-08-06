Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

