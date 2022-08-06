Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 132,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

