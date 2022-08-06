Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of XBI opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

