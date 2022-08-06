Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

