Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Announces Earnings Results

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.45. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $368,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

