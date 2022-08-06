HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HireRight updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.76 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.76 EPS.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT opened at $15.71 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 513,259 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,016,277.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,016,277.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth $812,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at $237,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

