HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HireRight updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.76 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.76 EPS.
HireRight Price Performance
HRT opened at $15.71 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth $812,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HireRight in the first quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at $237,000.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.