Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.11. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.83 and a one year high of C$46.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.