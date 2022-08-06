HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,245. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMST. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 836.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

