Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

