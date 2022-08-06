Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Volume of $44,657.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $44,657.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.