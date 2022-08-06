Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Volume of $44,657.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $44,657.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

