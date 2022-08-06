Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

