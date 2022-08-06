Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.80 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.