Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

