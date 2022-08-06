Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

HWM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 166,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.