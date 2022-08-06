Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.