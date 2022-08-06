HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in HP by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

