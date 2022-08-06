HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.58.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.9 %

HubSpot stock opened at $372.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its 200-day moving average is $396.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $37,916,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

