Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Raised to $12.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Hudson Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies
In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
