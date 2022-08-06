Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Raised to $12.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

