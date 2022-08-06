Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674.01 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $674.01 million and $9.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00018863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,920,626 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

