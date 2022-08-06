Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $836,305.37

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $836,305.37 and $2,167.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00291078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00126176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00081068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

