Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

