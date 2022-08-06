iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Trading Up 0.2%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 4,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (IBET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.