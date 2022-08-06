iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Trading Up 0.2%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 4,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

