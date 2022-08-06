ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $26.41 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00023164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $538,223.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

