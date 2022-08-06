ICHI (ICHI) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $549,398.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00023312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

