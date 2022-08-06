ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $577.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.24. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

