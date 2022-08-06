ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 235 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.