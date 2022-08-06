ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 96 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

