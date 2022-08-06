ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.63. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.