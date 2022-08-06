ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 113 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

