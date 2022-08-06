iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading 1.6% Higher

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. 464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.