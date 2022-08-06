Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Illumina stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 747,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

