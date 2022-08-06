ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,413.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 67.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $36,182.31 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,943,765 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

