Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

IMCR opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after buying an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

