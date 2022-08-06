Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Up 0.3%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.45). 246,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 670,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.80 ($1.44).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 135 ($1.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £478.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.77.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

