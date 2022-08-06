Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Financial Contrast

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11% TORM -1.48% -0.98% -0.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.14 -$3.64 million N/A N/A TORM $619.50 million N/A -$42.09 million ($0.14) -122.21

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TORM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Petroleum and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TORM has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given TORM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TORM is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

TORM beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

