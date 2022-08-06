Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits Market Cap of $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

