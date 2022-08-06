Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

