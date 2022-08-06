Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000.

